Man City vs Arsenal: Arteta banks on Aubameyang to kickstart season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the biggest flak for Arsenal’s collective floundering last season but the captain’s confidence has been boosted by his hat trick in their 6-0 midweek bashing of West Brom in the Carabao Cup ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Gabonese can prove he’s back to his best against the champions. The forward had a season to forget in 2020-21 and he had played less than 30 minutes of football before that Wednesday win hence the victory at the Hawthorns was so necessary for both the player and the club after Arsenal lost their first two opening matches of the season.

The Gabonese was not available for the 2-0 loss at Brentford and was only introduced less than half an hour to go in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea last Sunday but he is expected to play a bigger role this afternoon at the Etihad Stadium. It looked like the former Borrusia Dortmund star was extending his period of poor form when he did not score a goal during their pre-season. He fired blank in six games which had prompted calls for his sale by a section of the fans. However, his show at Hawthorns has inevitably won over many critics and all eyes will be on him to take that form into the Premier League with an important tie waiting for them in Manchester.

The fans were angry with their captain; they have deservedly queried why the goals would suddenly dry up shortly after he was handed a new bumper deal last summer. The Gabonese had 60 goals in previous seasons competing for the Golden Shoe during those periods but he managed paltry 15 in all competitions last term with 10 of them coming in the league. Although Arsenal faithful can celebrate Alexander Lacazzette who marked his return with a goal at Hawthorns, they know that a fully fit Aubameyang can make them kickstart their season and compete with the elites in the division.

For that to happen, the coach Mikel Arteta has told the club the striker would need their noise and support to boost a return to his old self. Asked if the fans returning following the end of Covid restrictions can make a difference in Aubameyang’s performances, Arteta replied as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I hope they do. ‘Obviously, he is a really happy character and he needs that connection with people; with family, with friends, with fans. ‘You could see the interaction when he left the pitch and I think that is something really positive for him, yes.’

Like this: Like Loading...