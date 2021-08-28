Back Page Columnist

Man City vs Arsenal: Arteta banks on Aubameyang to kickstart season

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the biggest flak for Arsenal’s collective floundering last season but the captain’s confidence has been boosted by his hat trick in their 6-0 midweek bashing of West Brom in the Carabao Cup ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The Gabonese can prove he’s back to his best against the champions. The forward had a season to forget in 2020-21 and he had played less than 30 minutes of football before that Wednesday win hence the victory at the Hawthorns was so necessary for both the player and the club after Arsenal lost their first two opening matches of the season.

The Gabonese was not available for the 2-0 loss at Brentford and was only introduced less than half an hour to go in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea last Sunday but he is expected to play a bigger role this afternoon at the Etihad Stadium. It looked like the former Borrusia Dortmund star was extending his period of poor form when he did not score a goal during their pre-season. He fired blank in six games which had prompted calls for his sale by a section of the fans. However, his show at Hawthorns has inevitably won over many critics and all eyes will be on him to take that form into the Premier League with an important tie waiting for them in Manchester.

The fans were angry with their captain; they have deservedly queried why the goals would suddenly dry up shortly after he was handed a new bumper deal last summer. The Gabonese had 60 goals in previous seasons competing for the Golden Shoe during those periods but he managed paltry 15 in all competitions last term with 10 of them coming in the league. Although Arsenal faithful can celebrate Alexander Lacazzette who marked his return with a goal at Hawthorns, they know that a fully fit Aubameyang can make them kickstart their season and compete with the elites in the division.

For that to happen, the coach Mikel Arteta has told the club the striker would need their noise and support to boost a return to his old self. Asked if the fans returning following the end of Covid restrictions can make a difference in Aubameyang’s performances, Arteta replied as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I hope they do. ‘Obviously, he is a really happy character and he needs that connection with people; with family, with friends, with fans. ‘You could see the interaction when he left the pitch and I think that is something really positive for him, yes.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

One minute silence

Posted on Author KASSIM AFEGBUA

I read a statement reportedly credited to president Buhari last week that he was prepared to deal with those who are planning to bring down his government.   Making reference to the burning of INEC’s facilities across the country, he sounded a note of warning, saying he has had enough of those attacks to discredit […]
Back Page Columnist

Primitive gangsterism

Posted on Author KASSIM AFEGBUA

In a civilised country, where the attraction is centred on civilisation and sophistication, growth and development, where modern technology is deployed to handle a couple of tasks, groups and associations such as Miyetti Allah should have sought the back door to escape our sight.     The business of cattle rearing, nomadism and pastoralism has […]
Back Page Columnist

‘Clueless’ Jonathan, APC’s new bride

Posted on Author IKE ABONYI

The reason most people fail instead of succeed is they trade what they want most for what they want at the moment.”– Napoleon Bonaparte It would be difficult to imagine any weightier evidence to show the confusion in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) than the romanticizing they are doing with former President Goodluck Jonathan. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica