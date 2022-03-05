Back Page Columnist

Man City vs Man United: Ronaldo looks to arrest slump at Etihad

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

M anchester United have been floundering in front of goal and that struggle is mirrored by Cristiano Ronaldo’s shyness in the six yard box but the Red Devils faithful will fancy the possibility of their talismanic forward shaking off poor scoring form in a big match against bitter rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Ronaldo has had arguably his worst start to a new year in his glorious career after managing a solitary goal in 2022 and this has got many suggesting the forward may be suffering a decline that could significantly signal the beginning of the end of his career. Some critics have been quite harsh on the Portuguese suggesting his second coming to the team has made United regress.

It is hard to blame those who have directed tirades at him, the name he carries suggested that he has to be seen to the in top shape all the time. However, it is instructive to note that Ronaldo remains Manchester United’s highest goal scorer so far this season having netted 15 times in all competitions. Nine of those strikes have come in the league and he practically dragged them to the round of 16 of the Champions League. Scoring just once since the turn of the year is disturbing not only to the player and the crew but the fans are becoming increasingly impatient with their iconic forward.

That poor form seems to be the reflection of the mood at Old Trafford with other strikers including Marcus Rashford misfiring. Ronaldo surely knows how to bounce back from setbacks and most times he uses the biggest occasions to remind everyone of his incredible abilities. That is what City boss Pep Guardiola feels when he said they had prepared a special way of trying to stop the Portuguese on Sunday.

“He’s been one of the greatest in the last 15 years, alongside [Lionel] Messi. What these two guys have done, we’re not going to see again,” he said. “When you achieve these things, under scrutiny every second of your life and today, even more now with social media. As a finisher he’s exceptional, I’m not going to disguise it was a joy to watch him these years. “We have to explore our game, our strength to avoid Cristiano close to the box because there he is almost unstoppable. I remember when we played there and we were winning 1-0 and in control, perfect, perfect, and then the first time arrived he made a chance and Eddy made an incredible save. “He hadn’t touched the ball but nearly scored. That is the quality and ability that he has. We have to control him. When you are one of the greatest that he was in terms of being a goalscoring machine, you will always be there. He is so strong mentally. He handled pressure without a problem because he lived with expectation through his career and always responded in a positive way.”

 

