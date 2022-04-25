Man City wants to strengthen the attack. Who is Pep Guardiola looking at?

The English soccer club plans to win two major titles this season – the English championship and the Champions League. In each of them, Manchester is one of the top favorites – to study the predictions, view site Beton.ng. On it, experts share their opinions on the results of Man City. Analysts bookmaker 1xBet give odds of 2.45 that Man City will be the champion of England. Bookmaker 1xBet believes that Guardiola’s team has a better chance of the title than Liverpool.

As for the summer transfer campaign, Man City wants to buy a new forward. It is expected to be Erling Holland. According to insider Guilhem Balague, City and the Borussia forward have not yet reached a concrete agreement, but the sides are very close to it. It is noted that the offer of the club from Manchester is the most financially beneficial of all the others. In addition to the financial benefits, Man City convinces Holand to move to them because of the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola. Man City in negotiations with the striker notes that in the case of a move Holand coach can stay at the club.

Real Madrid remain the only real contenders for the Norwegian besides Man City. Holland considered a move to Madrid but due to the form of Karim Benzema, he decided that it would be possible to move to the “cream” later, after 2-3 years.

Man City management is also keeping an eye on AC Milan forward Rafael Leão. The 22-year-old Portuguese national team player has attracted the attention of Manchester City. That club has begun talks with renowned soccer agent Jorge Mendes, who handles Leão’s affairs, according to journalist Nicolo Schira. According to the source, Milan does not want to sell the forward and will ask at least 70 million euros for him. The Rossoneri have offered Leau a new contract until 2026 with a salary increase to €4.5 million per season. He has nine goals and three assists in 29 games in the Serie A season.

Manchester City also want to buy Declan Rice from West Ham. According to the Daily Mail, the City management wants to support coach Pep Guardiola with transfers. Man City bosses have made it clear they will be in the running for the West Ham midfielder as Fernandinho leaves the club in the summer. Man City made inquiries about Rice and asked to be informed of the midfielder’s future plans. The club has made it clear that it is a possible career option for the Englishman. The player himself would prefer to go to Chelsea, whose pupil he is, but now the Londoners have no possibility to arrange this transfer.

Rice’s current contract with West Ham expires in June 2024. It was reported that the midfielder has already rejected three offers of a new contract from the London club. West Ham consider Rice untouchable and do not want to sell him. The footballer does not intend to sign a new contract and is ready to change clubs in the summer. This season, the England holding midfielder played 43 matches for West Ham in all competitions, scored 5 goals and gave 4 assists.

Arsenal are showing interest in the Manchester City striker. The London club hopes to strengthen the team with forward Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is familiar with the Brazilian from his work with Man City. According to The Athletic, Arsenal technical director Edu has been in talks with representatives of Jesus for the past few months. Jesus has scored 3 goals and made 7 assists in 23 matches in the current championship.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...