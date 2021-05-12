Man City win Premier League title after Man United lose to Leicester

Manchester City have won a third Premier League title in four years after closest challengers Manchester United were beaten by Leicester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining. It is the seventh time City have finished top of the English football pyramid and the fifth in nine years. Manager Guardiola, 50, has now won eight domestic trophies since arriving in Manchester in 2016. City had the chance to wrap up the title themselves on Saturday, but suffered a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea at Etihad Stadium. However, Leicester completed the job for them with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday. It is City’s second trophy in a little over two weeks after they beat Tottenham to claim the Carabao Cup and they are also in their first Champions League final after beating Paris St-Germain in midweek.
