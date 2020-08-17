Man City’s de Bruyne emerges EPL Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League player of the season.

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals as City finished second in the top flight behind champions Liverpool.

De Bruyne also matched a competition record of 20 assists, equalling former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry’s record for a single season set in 2002-03.

He is the third Belgian in the past nine seasons to win the award after VincentKompany andEdenHazard.

The winner was decided after votes from the public on the EA Sports website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.

The shortlist also included Liverpool trio Trent Alexander- Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, Southampton forward Danny Ings, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

On Saturday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Premier League manager of the season.

