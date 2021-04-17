Back Page Columnist

MAN CITY’S Foden may hurt steely Chelsea

Author Ajibade Olusesa

The first time Manchester City met Chelsea in January, Citizens’ Golden Boy Phil Foden scored a goal in the 3-1 demolition of the Blues and he is the man capable of doing the damage again when the two sides clash at Wembley in the semifinal of the FA Cup this weekend. Dreams of a continental and domestic double will end for Chelsea or Manchester City this weekend, as the two sides lock horns in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Both clubs booked their spots in the semi-finals of the Champions League in midweek, as Thomas Tuchel’s men overcame Porto 2-1 on aggregate while Pep Guardiola’s quarter-final hoodoo ended with a dominant 4-2 success over two legs against Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea are aiming to go one better in the FA Cup after losing to Arsenal in last season’s final, while Man City were knocked out at this stage by the Gunners in the 2019-20 tournament. A 3-1 win over Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup signalled the end of Lampard’s tenure in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, and Tuchel has, unsurprisingly, navigated tests against Barnsley and Sheffield United without seeing his defence breached in the previous two rounds. Should the Blues manage to get one over perennial cup winners Man City, it will mark the fourth time in five seasons that they have reached the showpiece event in England’s premier cup competition – with a fifth-round defeat to Manchester United in 2018-19 being the only exception – and a 15th final would put them third on the all-time list behind Arsenal (21) and Man United (20).

Tuchel’s first two defeats in the Stamford Bridge hotseat hardly requires the panic button to be pressed, and the fatigued Blues’ goal-shy showing in midweek did not matter whatsoever as they booked their place in the Champions League semis, but the normally- resilient Chelsea defence now boasts just one clean sheet in four games. Even though an FA Cup triumph would not be enough to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, a first piece of silverware would go a long way to securing Tuchel’s future in the Blues’ dugout, as whoever comes up trumps in this tie will certainly be favourites to overcome Leicester City or Southampton on May 15. However, Foden who is now seen as one pf the brightest stars in Europe could put paid to that hope.

