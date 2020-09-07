Man City’s Mahrez, Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus, reports Sky Sports.

City added in a statement: “Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

Mahrez tweeted in response to messages of support from City fans: “Thank you for all the nice messages, I’m good. Stay safe everyone take care of you.”

And Laporte added: “Thanks everyone for your messages, everything is going as well as possible, I am following the protocol for the next few days and I will be back soon, take care of yourself.”

City’s first game of the new season is away at Wolves on September 21.

Like this: Like Loading...