Sports

Man City’s Mahrez, Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus.
Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus, reports Sky Sports.
City added in a statement: “Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”
Mahrez tweeted in response to messages of support from City fans: “Thank you for all the nice messages, I’m good. Stay safe everyone take care of you.”
And Laporte added: “Thanks everyone for your messages, everything is going as well as possible, I am following the protocol for the next few days and I will be back soon, take care of yourself.”

City’s first game of the new season is away at Wolves on September 21.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man City, Lyon clash on GOtv Max, Jolli

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The appetite of football fans will be satisfied this weekend as they have access to a key match in the UEFA Champions League, with the clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais wrapping up the quarterfinals on the evening of Saturday 15 August 2020. GOtv viewers can look forward to a potential thriller kicking off […]
Sports

Akpeyi plays down rivalry with Khune

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has described South Africa international goalkeeper Khune Itumeleng, as a legend. Akpeyi and Khune remained two of the best goalkeepers in the South African Premier Soccer League and they are both on the book of Kaizer Chiefs. Akpeyi arrived at Kaizer Chiefs from Chippa United as a replacement for Khune […]
Sports

Guardiola to get new deal as CAS upturns Man City’s Euro ban

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester City bosses will step up plans to tie down Pep Guardiola to a new contract after winning their appeal against a European ban.   Etihad bosses were celebrating a huge win last night after overturning the two-year ban Uefa imposed on them for alleged breaches of FFP rules.   The Court of Arbitration for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: