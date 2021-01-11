Metro & Crime

Man collects N43,000 from POS, uses wife, children as collateral

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

A middle-aged man, identified simply as Mr. David, on Saturday abandoned his wife and three children at a Point of Sales (POS) at Oluku, near Benin, Edo State.

 

The man went to the POS shop with his wife, Mrs. Faith David, and three children, gave his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to the attendant and requested to withdraw N43,000.

 

A witness said the attendant tried to withdraw the money from his account but the transaction failed. David reportedly asked the attendant to give him the money, while his family and the attendant should continue with the transaction as he wanted to sort out an urgent matter. He left his wife and three children as an assurance that he would return soon.

 

After waiting endlessly, the POS attendant then reported the matter to the men of the Ekiadolor Police Division of the Edo State Police Command who took the woman and her three children into custody. But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuozor, said he was not aware of the incident.

