Man Commits Suicide In Warri After Wife Left Him

A middle-age man, popularly known as Ogheneovo, has reportedly committed suicide following his wife’s decision to severe relationship with him. According to reports, the deceased consumed an insecticide at his residence on Gesimisi Street, Okumagba Layout in Warri, Delta State.

Although no suicide note was left behind, sources say the man’s action might not be unconnected with his wife and children who left him in January. The late Ogheneovo’s wife had reportedly left him “due to constant drinking, making always him drunk and beating his wife on several occasions.”

One of the co-tenants who would not want her name in print said that, “the wife, who could no longer condone the abuse, left with three of her children, leaving the eldest one behind.”

Newsmen gathered that on the said day, the deceased made a distress call to his son, telling him to call back, but the son who was too busy with customers at his shop returned the call much later.

Sources said the son had to rush home when his father was not picking up his calls only to discover his father’s lifeless body on the bed with a can of insecticide by his side.

It was further gathered that the deceased had sometime before, made an attempt to take his life by hanging, but was caught in the act and rescued by a neighbour. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe told journalists that the matter was yet to be reported officially as at the time of filing this report.