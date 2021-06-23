Man convicted for arson in Ekiti

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye of an Ekiti State High Court yesterday sentenced a 23-yearold man, Odeh Gabriel, to seven years’ imprisonment. Ogunmoye, who said the circumstantial evidence before the court had fixed the defendant to the scene of the crime, granted the convict an option of fine.

He said: “In all, I hold that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant. He is accordingly found guilty as charged. “He is sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment each with an option of N15,000 fine in all the five count charges, to run concurrently.” Gabriel committed the offence on February 25, 2019 at Ode-Omu farm, Erio-Ekiti when he set fire on cocoa, banana and vegetables’ farms belonging to Saka Ismaila, Ajayi Benson, Yusuf Wasiu, Jimoh Moshood and Moruf Popoola contrary to and punishable under Section 445 a and c of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, Nigeria 2012. To prove his case, the prosecutor, D. O. Oyewole, called six witnesses and tendered exhibits such as statements of the complainants and defendants, photographs of the burnt farms among others. The defendant called one witness and spoke through his counsel O. G. Ajaja.

