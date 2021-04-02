Metro & Crime

Man convicted for energy theft in Kano

Magistrates’ Court 63 sitting in Hajj Camp, Kano yesterday convicted a resident of Janbulo, Mu’ammar Aliyu Getso, on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and energy theft. Getso was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charges. The magistrate, Sakina Amina Yusuf, said the offence was punishable under Section 97, sub-section 286 of the Panel Code, Laws of Kano State. The magistrate ordered the defendant to pay KEDCO N101,250 or spend one year in prison. She also ordered Getso to also pay N20,000 fine or spend six months in prison.

The Assistant Superinten dent of Police, with the Special Investigation and Prosecution Task Force on Electricity Offences (SIPTEO), Kano, Aliyu Bamalli, said the convict had consumed electricity for 15 months without payments. Bamali also charged the people to shun energy theft or face the wrath of the law. He said: “The management herewith calls on those nursing and are in the business of vandalism, energy and power equipment theft and other criminal tendencies to deviate from such acts before the law catches up with them.” The SIPTEO management said the arraignment of Getso, alongside his younger brother, Suleiman Aliyu Getso, now at large, for stealing 5,500 kilowatts of energy valued at N101,250 would serve as deterrent to others.

