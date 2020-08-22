Arts & Entertainments

Man cries out after wife who gave birth via CS denies him sex, refuses to pound yam

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out after his wife who gave birth a week ago via Cesarean Section (CS) refused to grace his bed and couldn’t make his favorite pounded yam for him. According to the man identified as Okemadu Dominic Chinonye on Facebook, his wife gave birth to a baby girl a week ago but has refused to sleep with him since then.

He added that what even makes the whole situation unbearable for him is that “the wife he married with his money” can’t even pound yam for him as pounded yam is his favourite ‘swallow’.

Angered, he queried if his wife is the first woman to ever give birth via C-Section adding that it is sheer wickedness and laziness for his wife not to perform his wifely duties in the name of CS.

However, his wife who responded to the Facebook post told him she needs time to heal from the operation and is always tired as a result of late night sleeps. She suggested that he should be of help to her, an opinion her husband saw as an abomination since “he paid her dowry in full.”

 

The public altercation between the couple over sex and food choices has since left social media users in split.

