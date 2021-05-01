News

Man dating 35 women at the same time arrested for fraud

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A Japanese man has been arrested after scamming 35 women with whom he was in a relationship at the same time. Takashi Miyagawa, a 39-year-old part-time worker, with no fixed abode from the Japanese region of Kansai, had told each of the women, who were completely oblivious to each other’s existence that his birthday was on a different date, thereby receiving gifts and cards from all of them.

Miyagwa’s real birthday is November 13. However, Miyagwa told one of the women, a 47-year-old lover, that his birthday was on February 22, while another victim, 40, said he told her it was in July. A third woman, who is 35, said she believed it was in April. According to SoraNews24, the total number of victims stands at 35 with the possibility of more coming forward. The women have accused Miyagawa of swindling them out of JPY 100,000 (or $929.44) worth of birthday presents, clothes, and cash.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Benue: Police disagree with Ortom, army over herdsmen killings

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday disagreed with Governor Samuel Ortom and the Nigerian Army over the killing of seven people in Chembe community of Logo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.   The attack and killings attracted the concern of troops of the joint military spike operation known as Operation Whirl […]
News

Afe Babalola tasks private varsities on modern curricular

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has urged private universities in the country to key into modern curricular and attract lecturers universally in order to achieve global recognition. Besides, Babalola called on proprietors of private universities to avoid desire for immediate profit on their investments, saying investments in education […]
News Top Stories

NPDC mulls nationwide crash of cooking gas price

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…considers 600mmmscf daily supply for domestic market •Firm jerks up OML 111 oil production to 10,699 barrels daily The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), an Exploration and Production subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has mulled 600 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of daily gas supply for domestic market, a move that would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica