Business

MAN debunks reports on businesses relocating to neighbouring countries

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Following the widespread insinuations that many businesses are leaving Nigeria for other neighbouring countries, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has debunked it. Particularly, MAN claimed that it was the only association, being the regulatory body of Nigerian manufacturing firms, that can in the best position report on the state of Nigerian manufacturing sector.

To put the story of relocation out of Nigeria in the right perspective for the generality of Nigerians, the hierarchy of MAN emphatically stated that Nigerian business environment was even attracting more business inflows into the economy despite of the macroeconomic challenges in the country. A former President, MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos.

He said there was no iota of truth in the alleged story that local firms were shutting down operations and relocating offshore amid profound challenges in the country’s economy. The former MAN president stressed that MAN’s core responsibility was to ensure that those, who are already producing in Nigeria, were helped as much as possible to remain in Nigeria and compete and then attract more businesses into the country. ed stated: “What people are saying that Nigerian businesses are shutting down and relocating out of the country en-masse is not true and there is no evidence to support it. “There are more companies coming into Nigeria, according to our records in the secretariat, in spite of the challenges we are facing. There are more companies coming into Nigeria, there are more Nigerian companies in start up and being expanded rather than the once that shutdown.

“What we believe is that those that shutdown are finding it very difficult to be competitive in spite of whatever support they are getting, while we can expect that those that can be helped to remain competitive through consistent policies should be helped, we cannot expect that everybody must be competitive. “However, our programme in the manufacturing sector is to first of all ensure that those who are already producing in Nigeria are helped as much as possible to remain in Nigeria and compete and then we can now attract more businesses into the country.” He assured Nigerian manufacturers that their resilience has again proven that there was hope for manufacturing, as they are collectively contributing their quotas to achieving the industrialisation goals of Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

ENERGYPMS: Living through season of siege

Posted on Author writes AKINOLA AJIBADE

Fuel scarcity has left behind scars and wounds on many Nigerians; a development which may not be healed soon, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE   From the ailing four state-owned refiniries in Nigeria, importation of fuel into the country by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited was arranged under the Direct-Sales-Direct-Purchase (DSDP) arrangement.   Though it […]
Business

Guinea-Bissau studies Nigeria’s telecoms regulation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A delegation from Autoridade Reguladora Nacional (ARN), the Telecom National Regulatory Authority of Guinea-Bissau, has visited the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The week-long visit, New Telegraph learnt, was to gain insights into NCC’s regulatory template as part of the exchange to build stronger bilateral relations with the Commission in the area of telecommunications regulation. Attending […]
Business

Ecobank lauds Alaba for Clean Nigeria Initiative support

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has commended David Alaba for his support towards the success of the Clean Nigeria Initiative.   The initiative is part of Federal Government’s efforts, under the Chairmanship of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.   Head, Diaspora Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Ms. Adebukola Ademiluyi, said Ecobank would facilitate the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica