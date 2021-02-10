Man defiles Down Syndrome girl

Detectives from Igbogbo Police Station have arrested a man identified simply as Dayo for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old Down syndrome girl at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State and escaped through the roof. Witnesses said Dayo defiled the minor at Orere Abosan Estate, popularly known as Awesu Estate in Igbogbo. Incidentally, the father of the victim is a well-known police officer in the estate.

The victim said the perpetrator asked her to go into his bedroom and then pulled off her pants. He then lied on her and had sex with her.

The matter was reported to members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network of Nigeria (ACVPN) who vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to get justice for the girl.

“The perpetrator came to visit his elder sister and he then lured the girl into the apartment. He claimed the little girl came to beg for food, insisting that he didn’t force the girl to perform the act. People in the community, however, said it couldn’t be true that the girl went to beg him for food.

According to them, the girl’s family is well to do and has always given her the best of care,” one of the advocates said. It was alleged that Dayo had been monitoring the girl for days before taking advantage of her.

The violation of the girl was discovered after her sisters realised she had not been seen for a while and started calling her name. “The sisters and mother started shouting her name, knowing that she would be within the vicinity.

The girl ran out to the apartment’s balcony, where the perpetrator took her in. She started waving to her sisters, covered in bloodstains. The perpetrator then pushed her out of the apartment and locked the door. When neighbours knocked the door, he refused to open.

He then ran through the kitchen exit door, jumped into the next house, broke through their roof and advanced to the third house and escaped. The incident happened in the morning and he ran away that morning, but when it was night, he sneaked back into the community, but was sighted by a neighbour,” said another advocate.

The neighbour immediately alerted other members of the community which led to Dayo’s arrest. He was handed over to policemen at Igbogbo Police Station

