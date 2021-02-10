Metro & Crime

Man defiles Down Syndrome girl

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

Detectives from Igbogbo Police Station have arrested a man identified simply as Dayo for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old Down syndrome girl at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State and escaped through the roof. Witnesses said Dayo defiled the minor at Orere Abosan Estate, popularly known as Awesu Estate in Igbogbo. Incidentally, the father of the victim is a well-known police officer in the estate.

 

The victim said the perpetrator asked her to go into his bedroom and then pulled off her pants. He then lied on her and had sex with her.

 

The matter was reported to members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network of Nigeria (ACVPN) who vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to get justice for the girl.

 

“The perpetrator came to visit his elder sister and he then lured the girl into the apartment. He claimed the little girl came to beg for food, insisting that he didn’t force  the girl to perform the act. People in the community, however, said it couldn’t be true that the girl went to beg him for food.

 

According to them, the girl’s family is well to do and has always given her the best of care,” one of the advocates said. It was alleged that Dayo had been monitoring the girl for days before taking advantage of her.

 

The violation of the girl was discovered after her sisters realised she had not been seen for a while and started calling her name. “The sisters and mother started shouting her name, knowing that she would be within the vicinity.

 

The girl ran out to the apartment’s balcony, where the perpetrator took her in. She started waving to her sisters, covered in bloodstains. The perpetrator then pushed her out of the apartment and locked the door. When neighbours knocked the door, he refused to open.

 

He then ran through the kitchen exit door, jumped into the next house, broke through their roof and advanced to the third house and escaped. The incident happened in the morning and he ran away that morning, but when it was night, he sneaked back into the community, but was sighted by a neighbour,” said another advocate.

 

The neighbour immediately alerted other members of the community which led to Dayo’s arrest. He was handed over to policemen at Igbogbo Police Station

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspect makes N120m from Internet fraud

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…police recover N28.5m building, cars   …rescue American woman held in hotel for 15 months   Emmanuel Onani ABUJAPolice have arrested a suspect, Blessed Junior, who reportedly made over N120 million from internet fraud and other cybercrime dealings. Junior was arrested at Uromi, Edo State by the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA raids warehouse, seizes N15m drugs in Lagos

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a single highest seizure of cannabis in five years following a tip-off which led to a seven-hour raid on an apartment at Ayobo, on the outskirts of Lagos. The street value of the seizure is put at N15 million, considered to be the biggest in recent times. […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protest: Makinde frees six arrested in Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…Shuts schools as protest gets violent   Six suspects arrested in connection with the crisis that trailed the protest against police brutality in Ogbomoso two weeks ago have been freed by the court as prayed by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde. The suspects include: Olaoluwa Busayo, Olagoke David, Olusola Matthew, Amole Adebayo,  Adedokun Segun and Ganiyu Saheed.   Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has directed that “all schools in Ibadan, should be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica