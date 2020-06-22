Man defiles eight minors in Bauchi

A

28-year-old man, Gwanda Amos, of Unguwan Maryam community in Tarawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has been arrested for allegedly defiling eight of his nieces.

The victims’ ages range from four to eight years.

The Commissioner of Police, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

He said: “Roseline Taimako, aged 35 years, and seven others jointly reported at the Divisional Headquarters that sometimes in the month of April 2020, they noticed an unusual and abnormal feeling from their daughters by name Hadasa Taimako (seven), Gyalchong Joshua (five), Precious Dintuyi (five), ALisan Amos (four), Luchong Habila (four), Asaneth Fhuq (four), Jakile Dinka (four) and Rachael Yohanna (eight).

“That the children often cry of pains in their genitals each time they are having their bath. Upon an inquiry to know why the pain; the first complainant’s child, Hadasa Taimako, revealed to her that it was their uncle, Gwanda Amos, of the same address who usually called them into his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with them without their consent.

“She added that her daughter told her that the suspect threatened to kill them, if they disclosed the matter. Hence, she contacted other parents and they expressed the same experience. However, the suspect was arrested and the case is under investigation.

“Similarly, on June 16, 2020, about 11a.m., Hamza Idris of Tudun Salmanu, Bauchi, reported that on the same date, about 10a.m. Usman Mohammed of the same address had carnal knowledge of his daughter, Basma Hamza (seven), of the same address in his house located at Tudun Salmanu area of Bauchi.”

Jimeta said on receipt of the information, the patrol team attached to the Division swung to action, got the suspect arrested and he equally confessed to the crime.

The commissioner urged the people of the state to report any suspicious individual or group and desist from concealing any form of offence in their vicinity.

He also called on parents and guardians to be inquisitive and place their children on watch.

Like this: Like Loading...