Man defiles four minors in Niger

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man, Festus Okeke, for allegedly defiling four girls whose ages range between 10 and 13 years in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State. Okeke, who was arrested by the policemen attached to Kafin- Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area, confessed that he gave the girls loaves of bread and N200 to use for the celebration of Easter.

The community reported Okeke to the police in Paikoro after one of the girls told her parents what he had done. The suspect, a father of four, told journalists yesterday that he had sex with two of the girls and engaged in gross indecency with the two others. He said: “I gave the girls loaves of bread and N200 to use for the celebration of Easter.

It was a mistake and I regret engaging in the act.” The suspect was said to have lured the four girls into his shop at Ishau village during and after the Easter celebration, where he allegedly had carnal knowledge of two of the girls while he fiddled with the private parts of two others with his fingers. Okeke is said to be a serial rapist who had been prosecuted at the Chief Magistrates’ Court 1 in Minna for similar incidents. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said that the case was under investigation and the suspect would be arraigned as soon as the investigation was concluded.

