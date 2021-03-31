Metro & Crime

Man defiles four-year-old neighbour’s daughter

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man, Elisha James, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old daughter of his co-tenant at Warewa community in Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was allegedly caught by the victim’s mother while he was defiling the toddler. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect, who resides on Mokore Road, Warewa was arrested on Monday. The PPRO said James was arrested following the report lodged at Warewa Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim’s mother.

He said: “The victim’s mother told the police that while she went out to spread some clothes she washed about 7pm, she heard her daughter’s cry in the suspect’s room. ‘She stated further that when she entered the room, she met the suspect defiling her daughter. ‘On the strength of the report, the DPO, Warewa Division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, he admitted to having committed the crime, claiming that he didn’t know what came over him.” Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Our Reporters

