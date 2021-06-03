Metro & Crime

Man defiles nine-year-old girl in Ondo

…another steals 26 generators

A 35-year-old farmer, Kelvin Abugu, has been arrested by the police in Ondo State for allegedly defiling a nine-yearold girl. The suspect was nabbed following the discovery of blood stains on the pants of the minor by her mother. This was as a 26-year-old man, Opeyemi, was paraded for allegedly stealing 26 generators in Akure, the state capital. Also paraded were Opeyemi’s alleged accomplices – ThankGod James (22) and Sodiq Segun (23). Abugu, who admitted to have committed the crime, said he defiled the girl when she came to watch television in his room.

He said: “I didn’t lure her with money or anything. She used to watch TV in my room. On that particular day when she was watching TV I just put her on the bed and had sex with her. “I didn’t know what came over me as I was not aware of what I was doing. It was after I had sex with her that I realised the gravity of what I had done.”

The suspect was said to have perpetrated the act at Uso in Owo Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that Abugu was caught after the victim’s mother raised the alarm which led to the involvement of the police in Uso. Parading the suspect at the state Police Command Headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said on May 2, 2021, about 2.20pm, the victim’s mother, Mrs. Agnes Emmanuel, reported to the police that she saw her daughter pass out blood from her private parts. He said: “When her mother asked her, she said it was Kelvin Abugu who inserted his hand and later his penis into her private parts. “He was immediately arrested and has owned up to the offence. His case is ready for prosecution.” The police chief also spoke Opeyemi’s arrest.

