Man defiles three-year-old in Lagos day care

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has called on parents to ensure their children and wards are cared for at registered and approved schools and day care centres in the state, as a man, simply identified as Nonso, has been apprehended for defiling a three-year-old child.

According to a statement by the agency on Wednesday, the call was made by the Executive Secretary, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, when the agency received the case of defilement of the three-year-old toddler by Nonso in a day care centre where the survivor attends.

“The case was reported by the mother of the survivor at the agency on the 14th of December, 2022.

“The DSVA Field Operations Officers reported the case at the Family Support Unit of the Ikotun Police Station.

“DPO Ojajuni of Ikotun Police Station said the suspect was already in custody. He briefed the DSVA team that the perpetrator would be charged to court on the 19th of December, 2022.

“During proceedings at the Samuel Ilori Court, Ogba, the survivor’s mother recounted her daughter’s defilement ordeal while at the day care centre.

“The court ruled that the perpetrator be remanded till the 14th of February, 2023 pending DPP’s legal advice,” the statement added.

Vivour-Adeniyi called on residents in the state to collaborate with the task force on Safeguarding and Child protection which comprises the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education and Quality Assurance and Lagos State DSVA.

She further stated that residents in the state should be assured that perpetrators of such heinous crimes would be prosecuted.

 

