Man demands refund of offerings from his church

A Kenyan man identified as Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia, has written to a church he claims to have attended between 1998 to 2017, demanding that offering he contributed between that period be refunded. In the letter shared by Twitter user, Sisonke Mlamla on Thursday, Dishon warned the church that failure to refund the amount he estimated at 58,000 KES will attract serious consequences.

Formerly a member of the church, Revival Mission Church, Kabete, in Nairobi, Dishon alleges that the offerings were not voluntary and blamed his giving on undue influence, duress and intimidation. He further threatened legal action if the church fails to deposit the money in his account on or before November 31, 2020.

“I hereby demand reimbursement of all the monies I contributed to the church while I was a member from the year 1997 to 2018. This is approximately KSh 58,000 from my estimated calculations. I confirm that the contributions were not voluntary and blame this on undue influence, duress and intimidation(if you do not give offerings you will go to hell).” “Kindly deposit the amount in my bank account enclosed with this letter and not later than November 31, 2020.

Failure to pay the stipulated amount before the said date shall prompt legal proceedings.” The surprising letter has since had social media users debating the necessity of offerings being paid by congregations at churches with many sharing similar grievances against the practice.

