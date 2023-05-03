Man Detained After ‘Shotgun Cartridges’ Thrown Into Buckingham Palace

On Tuesday, London Police detained a guy who was allegedly carrying a knife and accused of firing a shotgun into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

New Telegraph gathered that the arrest took place at around 7:00 pm (1800 GMT).

However, a vast security operation will be in place for King Charles III’s coronation, which will be visited by nobility from around the world and world leaders.

The man was caught carrying a suspicious bag, which police “as a precaution” controlled exploded, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Later, it clarified that it was not currently treating the incident as having any connection to terrorism.

Three hours after the incident, the London police said that the guy had been detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a search revealed a knife.

“Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody,” Met Police chief superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public. Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing,” he added.

British media reported that neither Charles, 74 nor his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were at the palace at the time.

Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment.