Man dies shortly after release from kidnappers den in Kwara

A man, Engr. David Alabi, who was recently released from kidnappers den, after he was kidnapped alongside six others nine days ago at Eleyin village, near Omu -Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, is dead.

Curiously, the family of the deceased had reportedly paid N4m as ransom to secure his release from his abductors.

He was said to have died shortly after his release from the jungle where they were kept for days and subjected to torture.

The deceased had reportedly trekked about 11 kilometres to the main road, resulting in exhaustion and his eventual collapse.

A close associate of the deceased said Alabi who was diabetic could not access his drugs in captivity and was still subjected to beatings and torture by his abductors to coerce him to put pressure on his relations to bring the N30m ransom they demanded.

It would be recalled that Alabi and six others, in a Toyota Sienna, were returning from a ceremony when they ran into the kidnappers at Eleyin village, near Omu – Aran.

