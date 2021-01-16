Man discovers baby might not be his after spending lavishly on his Baby mama

A Twitter user has reportedly discovered that the child from his baby mama might not be his after spending a lot on the said baby mama. Identified as CEO Rashad, the man took to Twitter on Thursday to narrate this rather unfortunate circumstance.

According to the man, whose social media profile suggests that he lives in the United Kingdom, exactly seven months after he celebrated the birth of his beautiful daughter by lavishly spending on his baby mama and buying her expensive designer gifts worth millions of dollars to appreciate her for having his child and giving birth safely, recent revelations suggest that the daughter might not be his. He said he arrived at this conclusion as new evidence revealed that his baby mama may have cheated on him with someone else.

His outburst has left social media users reacting with many suggesting that he should have known earlier since he and the lady are relatively dark in complexion while the child is very light skinned, which suggest that the baby may have been fathered by a white man.

