Man disguises as Briton to swindle Asian women…acquires house, cars with proceeds

…acquires house, cars with proceeds

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested a 35 year-old man, Ugochukwu Ezerim over internet fraud.

The suspect, who was arrested recently at Oke-Aro area of Ogun State after several months of surveillance, was said to have defrauded many foreign nationals of hard earned money, before he was finally arrested.

Police sources noted that Ezerim, who is married with a child, had been operating a fake Facebook account, where he appears as a British businessman working in Malaysia and his targets are mainly Asian women who are active on social media. He offers them business opportunities and marriage proposals.

It was gathered that the suspect, a native of Isi-ala Mbano area of Imo State, was arrested after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, received complaints from some of his victims, who were overseas.

It was gathered that Ezerim had some boys in Malaysia working for him, who normally provides him with bank accounts in Malaysia to extort his victims.

Also, it was further revealed that his Malayisan syndicate usually gets 30 per cent of any amount of money paid into their accounts.

However, Ezerim ran into trouble when some of his victims discovered that he was a Nigerian disguising as a British businessman on facebook and they wrote several petitions to the Inspector General of Police, who directed IRT operatives, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, to track and arrest the suspect.

After weeks of searching for him, Ezerim was later arrested in his hideout in Ogun State and during interrogation Ezerim confessed to the crime. Laptops and phones which he used in carrying out his fraud were also recovered from him.

He said: “I am an internet fraudster and I joined the business when I traveled to Malaysia in the year 2010. I use Facebook to defraud Asian women and I pose as British man. I use to tell the victims that I love them and would like to marry them. When they fall in love with me I will tell them that I want to visit them in their country but I will need some money to clear up some issues.

“Out of love, the women would fall for me, and they would send me money. I also have friends in Malaysia who used to help me receive the money and they would take their cut and send the rest to me. I have succeeded in building a house with the money I made from defrauding people and I also bought land in my village and I have two cars. I am sorry for all I have done and I hope the police will forgive me.”

