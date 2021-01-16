Man drives into dam after following Google Maps directions

An Indian man has drowned after driving his car into a dam while allegedly following Google Maps Navigation directions. According to the report by the Indian Express, Satish Ghule, 34, was driving his employer, Guru Shekhar, 42, and his friend, Sameer Rajurkar, 44, on Sunday in Akole town, Ahmednagar district in the state of Maharashtra.

The outlet reported the trio said they were going for a trek at Kalsubai, Maharashtra’s highest peak. While driving towards Kalsubai, they lost their way and sought directions from Google Maps. The navigation showed them a way that included a bridge that has been underwater for about four months after the authorities release the water from the Pimpalgaon dam.

However, the information of the recent development was not updated on the Google Maps so there was no warning on the maps, Cartoq, India auto content company reported. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Madhne said, “There is a bridge there, which is operational for eight months. But for four months after the rainy season, the water of the dam is released and the bridge goes underwater, due to which it cannot be used.” The trio accidentally drove into the water.

Since it was dark, they didn’t notice it and accidentally drove into the water. According to the Police, the three managed to come out after opening a window. But Ghule, the driver, who did not know how to swim, could not rescue himself while Shekhar and Rajurkar swam to the shore.

Indian Express reported that the locals went to the spot to rescue them, but owing to the darkness, they could not see anything, said the Police. Ghule’s body was fished out of the water early on Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby public health care facility, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said they have registered the matter as an accidental death.

