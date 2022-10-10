Metro & Crime

Man drops unconscious woman at Enugu hospital, disappears

A man yet to be identified has disappeared after dropping an Unconscious patient at the Accident and Emergency Ward of ESUT, Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu.

Information from the Hospital Reads: “This unconscious patient was brought to the Accident and Emergency Ward of ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, on 2nd October, 2022.

“She was dropped by an unidentified man who gave her name as Chinyere Akankwu from Bende in Abia State, but residing near the Dustbin bus stop in Enugu.

“But as our medical team was battling to revive the woman, the man slipped away and has not shown up since then.

“She remains in critical condition. We, therefore, call on the general public to come forward and identify her. Please share, for extensive dissemination.”

 

