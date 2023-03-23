Politics

Man Dumps APC For PDP, Says I Drank Gutter Water To Celebrate Buhari’s Victory

Aliyu Mohammed Sani, a Bauchi Youth who drank and bathed himself with gutter water to celebrate the victory of Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday openly said that he has withdrawn his loyalty from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani also referred to as Ali Gayu noted that he regretted his action because he was left alone to die after the occurrence of the incident.

According to him, it was only Alhaji Musa Azara from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that cared about him.

He said, “My name is Aliyu Mohammed Sani, popularly known as Ali Gayu Na Baba Buhari, but that was in the past.

“Almost everybody is aware that when Muhammadu Buhari won the 2019 election, I took bath and drank from the gutter in celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

Muhammad Aliyu Sani added; “The reason why I dumped the APC is, despite the widespread reports of my action in the media, they didn’t care about me.

“I was happy to have come and met me in good condition because there were speculations that I died as a result of drinking from the gutter, but after confirming that I was fine, he even gave me a token.”

Mariam Adebukola

