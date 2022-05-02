Man electrocuted while allegedly stealing from church in Aba

An “area-boy”, popularly known as “Bouncer”, has reportedly been electrocuted while trying to steal a church’s electrical appliances and other equipment in Aba, Abia State. New Telegraph gathered from worshippers at St Luke’s Anglican Church, at Agbarevo Street, off Omuma Road, in Eziukwu- Asa-Okpuaja area of Aba South Local Government Area that the incident took place on Saturday night.

According to some of the worshippers, there has been several robbery cases on the church premises with no one ever caught to account for several missing items.

However, they said that the incident of Saturday (30/04/2022) when Bouncer’s voice was alleged to have been heard shouting “oh Jesus” before his corpse was discovered later on Sunday morning confirmed their suspicions that the thief is not far from the church’s location.

The worshippers said that the deceased jumped into the church premises through the back fence and was cutting the electric wire, after dismantling other equipment before power was restored and he was electrocuted.

One of the worshippers said, “This church has recorded several stealing cases in recent times. The thieves have made a mess of the house of God with their stealing technique. We have been living at the mercy of God. Nothing is safe here. Not even the zinc.

“The church lost newly fixed zincs with value worth millions, we’ve lost too many plastic chairs and seats valued hundreds of thousands of naira. “The last one that happened that shocked everyone was a very big goat which was used by a church member for thanksgiving and the goat which was valued 150k was tied up in the church compound and was stolen the next day.

“Can you imagine the guts? From what we discovered, the thief pulled down some blocks while jumping into the church compound to do his thing. I’m not happy about his death. I would have loved if he was alive to repent, but this should be a lesson to others out there.”

An eyewitness who is also a worshipper told New Telegraph that the only thing he had at midnight on Saturday when the incident occurred was the voice of someone who shouted “Oh Jesus” but never knew it was the voice of the thief until he was discovered.

“When we got there this morning (Sunday), we saw him electrocuted with the wire on his hands. The loud voice of ‘oh Jesus’ from him was heard last I hear from him. “His corpse was discovered this morning (Sunday) and had been reported at the Central Police Station, Aba.

It is really a pity. People need to stop doing evil.” When contacted, Abia State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident and said that although the corpse of the deceased is yet to be identified, it has been deposited in the Mortuary.

