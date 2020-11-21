Arts & Entertainments

Man emerges millionaire after selling meteorite

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

An Indonesian man became a millionaire overnight after a meteor crashed through his roof. Josua Hutagalung, 33, a coffin maker from the Indonesian village of Sumatra who became astronomically richer after he recently sold the meteorite for over one million pounds – or roughly ₹ 9.8 crore. Hutagalung was working outside his home in October when the 2.1 kg space rock smashed through the tin roof in his veranda.

“The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken,” he told news outlet Kompas at the time. “When I lifted it, the stone was still warm.”

He shared photos of the meteorite on Facebook, where they created a flurry of interest. According to the Independent, the meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite – an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old. It is reportedly worth around 645 pounds (approximately ₹ 63,000) per gram.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man demands refund of offerings from his church

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Kenyan man identified as Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia, has written to a church he claims to have attended between 1998 to 2017, demanding that offering he contributed between that period be refunded. In the letter shared by Twitter user, Sisonke Mlamla on Thursday, Dishon warned the church that failure to refund the amount he estimated […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rapists should be castrated, says Toyin Adegbola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toyin Adegbola, a Nollywood star, has recommended castration as an appropriate punishment to address the recent rise in spate of rape cases in Nigeria. The veteran actress, 59, spoke on the subject when she featured on ‘Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio,’ a Space FM Ibadan’s programme. Conversations about rape have dominated social discourse since after […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Coming to America’ sequel to premiere in December

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated ‘Coming To America’ sequel has now been slated for a non-theatre December 18 release. According to an exclusive report by Variety, the former Paramount Pictures movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime following Amazon Studios’ latest $125 million acquisition. The deal between Paramount and Amazon comes in the wake of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: