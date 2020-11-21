Man emerges millionaire after selling meteorite

An Indonesian man became a millionaire overnight after a meteor crashed through his roof. Josua Hutagalung, 33, a coffin maker from the Indonesian village of Sumatra who became astronomically richer after he recently sold the meteorite for over one million pounds – or roughly ₹ 9.8 crore. Hutagalung was working outside his home in October when the 2.1 kg space rock smashed through the tin roof in his veranda.

“The sound was so loud that parts of the house were shaking too. And after I searched, I saw that the tin roof of the house had broken,” he told news outlet Kompas at the time. “When I lifted it, the stone was still warm.”

He shared photos of the meteorite on Facebook, where they created a flurry of interest. According to the Independent, the meteorite is carbonaceous chondrite – an extremely rare variety estimated to be 4.5 billion years old. It is reportedly worth around 645 pounds (approximately ₹ 63,000) per gram.

Like this: Like Loading...