Man escapes lynching for stealing phone in Umuahia

A middle aged man, whose name could not be ascertained as at press time, yesterday narrowly escaped being lynched to death in Umuahia, Abia State capital, for allegedly stealing a phone. He was fatally injured after a mob action at Kaduna road by Owerri road, Umuahia. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident took place around 7am yesterday.
The youths who had gathered at the alarm raised reportedly descended on him heavily to the point of killing him in a jungle justice. Help however came his way by the swift intervention of officers of the Nigerian police who saved him from instant death. The phone he was alleged to have stolen has since been recovered and handed over to the owner.

