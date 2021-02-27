Arts & Entertainments

Man explains how his mother introduced him to 9 fathers

A Kenyan man, Nicholas Muturi, has shared his story of how his biological mother introduced him to over 9 fathers. According to the story shared by the man on his Facebook page on Thursday, his mother delivered him at 14 years and had to drop out of school in class 7. The mum at the time lived with his biological father but left him because he was not able to provide for them.

Muturi said a year and a half after walking out on his father, his mother got married to his second father. There, Muturi became a big brother. But this relationship didn’t last long and the mom moved into another marriage. According to the story, the third father was a butcher by day and a robber by night. He, however noted that despite being a criminal, the third father loved and cared for him and his sister deeply and also provided for all their basic needs. “When I was in class 1, my 3rd father was arrested and sentenced to many years in prison. My mother then took us to our grandmother’s place. After his release he continued with crime which eventually led to his death.

“When I was in Class 3, I was introduced to the fourth father who loved me and cared for me very much. This relationship didn’t work out and he and my mother had to go separate ways. After this, my mother had 5 more minor relationships and she introduced all these men to me as my fathers.” The man noted that his childhood experience affected him deeply therefore making him a bitter, confused young man. Muturi has now become a motivational speaker who cautions single parents to put their children’s welfare first before having different romantic partners.

