MAN expresses worries over high unemployment rate

Following the unemployment report released recently by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has declared that the country is sitting on a keg of gun powder. Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Apapa branch, Frank Onyebu, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, explained that the high rate of unemployment had become the most critical challenge facing Nigeria today. The Q4’20 report revealed a new record high of 33.3 per cent from 27.1 per cent recorded in Q2’20. It is currently the third on a list of countries with the highest unemployment rate globally. The NBS’s report showed that 33.3 per cent of the labour force in Nigeria or 23,187,389 persons either did nothing or worked for less than 20 hours a week, making them unemployed.

According to him, the only antidote to this alarming unemployment rate is for the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. To achieve this, chairman of the Apapa branch of MAN hinted that a number of deliberate policy measures needed to be put in place, especially drastic measures to tackle the worsening security challenges. To him, there is a symbiotic relationship between unemployment and insecurity just like there’s a relationship between security and the economy. He, however, added that entrepreneurship could not thrive under the current se-curity situation in the country. Onyebu said: “One of the most critical challenges facing Nigeria today is the unacceptably high rate of unemployment. “With the reported unemployment rate of over 33 per cent, Nigeria has the third highest unemployment rate in the world. This is totally unacceptable. It’s, indeed, a ticking time bomb, a disaster waiting to happen. “It’s rather unfortunate that most Nigerians have not considered the implication of this sad reality.

I think we should all be worried. Note this, I’m not just referring to the government, I’m talking about every Nigerian. Yes, everybody that is a Nigerian needs to be worried. “Do you know the implication of having a third of your workforce jobless? We are talking about tens of millions of able bodied men and women sitting around, doing nothing! You know what they say about idle minds being the devil’s workshop.

We are truly sitting on a keg of gunpowder. “Of course, we’ve always known that the unemployment situation in Nigeria is really bad. All you need to do is move around the streets whether in the day or at night, you would see people roaming aimlessly about. You would find hawkers all over the place. And if you look closely, you will realize that the total value of what these individuals are hawking is not nearly enough to sustain a human being. “What this implies is that majority of these hawkers are just passing the time. “Many transform into petty thieves and robbers at night. You can see why I stated earlier that we should all be concerned. I’m restating it.

No society can survive for very long with this level of unemployment. There’s bound to be an implosion. These jobless people are bound to fight back because their government has failed them. “The unfortunate thing is that, when the crisis starts, there’s not going to be a distinction between people in government and ordinary hardworking individuals. Everybody becomes a target,” Onyebu warned. Speaking on the way forward, the industrialist said: “What are we going to do? How do we avert this disaster waiting to happen? We have to have an economic revolution. Yes, a revolution. “There has to be a total economic transformation. And how can this be achieved? The government has to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. A number of deliberate policy measures need to be put in place.”

Like this: Like Loading...