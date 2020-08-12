Metro & Crime

Man fatally shoots terminally ill daughter, 11, before killing himself

Posted on

 

A Florida man despondent about his terminally ill daughter — who faced the amputation of her leg due to cancer — fatally shot the 11-year-old before turning the gun on himself as her mother was preparing breakfast, according to a report.
The girl, who had been undergoing chemotherapy, was at her home on Southwest 18th Court in Davie with her parents on Monday when her mom was startled by the sound of gunfire, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.
“It was a devastating terminal illness,” police spokesman Lt. Mark Leone said. “She was not going to get any better. … It is such a tragic situation, a terrible situation.”
The distraught mother discovered the couple’s only child dead and her husband mortally wounded, according to the news outlet, which said he died at a hospital, reports The New York Post.
“It is devastating,” Leone said of the apparent murder-suicide. “It’s a lose-lose situation.”
The newspaper did not identify the girl and her parents because their relatives have not all been notified of the tragedy.
The girl, who was born May 10, 2009, Mother’s Day, appeared healthy and happy in photos posted on social media from her early years, when she performed in dance recitals and practiced martial arts.
Relatives said she developed cancer in her femur and had been scheduled to have her leg amputated in Boston on August 28, which would have been her parents’ 27th wedding anniversary, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Miriam Casanova, whose husband, Jorge, is a cousin of the tragic girl’s mom, said the father struggled to speak amid all the tears during a recent phone call.
“He couldn’t talk. He just cried,” she told the paper.

Reporter

