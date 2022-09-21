Metro & Crime

Man feigns kidnap to steal tricycle

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A tricycle rider, Adesina Shittu, who faked his kidnap for the purpose of stealing his boss’s tricycle, has been arrested. Adesina was arrested in Badagry, Lagos State, days after he informed the owner of the tricycle, that he had been kidnapped and held hostage in Igoba, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

 

It was gathered that the owner of the tricycle had bought the tricycle worth N1.6m and gave it to Adesina for daily delivery of N4000. Ondo State police  spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, said the suspect called the owner three days later that he has been kidnapped and that the owner should assist to pay ransom for his release Odunlami said forensic analyses however showed that the suspect was in Badagry area of Lagos, where he was eventually arrested with the tricycle and brought back to Akure.

The police spokesman said two persons, Olaoye Oluwatosin and Taiwo Olamide who attacked and kidnapped one Mrs. Akinloye Folashade at Ofosu area were also arrested. Odunlami said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

 

