Man forges medical report to break up with girlfriend who demanded N5million for wedding

Twitter user, Okoye Agulu has recounted how he forged a medical report just to break up with his girlfriend who was demanding 5million naira for wedding. Sharing the story, he said his girlfriend told him she wanted a 4million naira wedding, and he will also give her 1million to plan her Asoebi and other wedding expenses.

 

After hearing the amount of money she was demanding, he narrated that he went to a hospital to forge a genotype report, claiming he was AS and they can’t get married because the said bride-to-be is AS too.

 

He wrote: “I once dated this girl, she told me that we will do 4Million Naira wedding, I will deposit 1million in her account for wedding expenses and also she will sell asoebi cloth.

 

To cut d story short, I went to hospital and forged medical report that I am AS because she is AS. She cried, I cried we move.” While some netizens blame the man for forging a medical report pointing out that he could lead to criminal prosecution, other hailed him for being smart and not acquiescing to social pressure in having a wedding.

