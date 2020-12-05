Man forgets metal coin in his nose for 53 years

city of Zelenograd after medical personnel discovered that he has a metal coin stuck in his nose for more than 50 years. For over 50 years, the 59-yearold has suffered intense breathing difficulties because of a coin he had shoved up his nose as a child and forgot about over the years. He had been completely unable to breathe through his right nostril for several months hence why he decided to report to a hospital.

The foreign object was recently discovered by doctors at the Konchalovsky City Clinical Hospital in Zelenograd when a CT scan was done on him. The scan showed that the right nasal passage was completely blocked by a foreign body of stony density stuck in the posterior, close to the nasopharynx. Doctors were not expecting the discovery as the patient had never mentioned shoving any foreign object up his nostril but the truth is, he had no idea about it himself. It was not until the CT scan showed the foreign object that he recalled playing with a small, onekopeck coin, and shoving it into his nose, when he was about six years old.

He never mentioned to his mother that the coin got stuck in his right nostril because she was very strict. He left it there and forgot all about it. Doctors doubted his story but after removing the coin during an endoscopic operation which lasted 1.5 hours and examining it, they started to believe him. The rhinolith – nasal stone that usually forms around foreign objects – on the metal coin indicated that the object had been in the man’s nose for quite some time, and half a century didn’t seem that unlikely anymore.

