MAN frets over excessive taxation in manufacturing sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has once again bemoaned the excessive taxation on businesses in the country, saying it is having harmful effects on investment, economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction. In addition, the association noted that imposition of excessive taxes on businesses was creating setback for the country’s manufacturing sector’s growth and development. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said government and its agencies’ continued imposition of excessive taxes on businesses was culpable for an equally rise in cost of goods, inflation, non competitiveness of local products and others. According to him, in addition to the imposed taxes, companies still have to provide supporting infrastructures and other facilities, such as power generation, water supply, and security for their assets. Ajayi-Kadir said: “Additionally, there is implicit taxation as companies still have to provide supporting infrastructures and other facilities such as power generation, water supply, and security for their assets. In some instances, companies construct access roads to their premises. “Numerous taxes, fees and levies are also paid to sub-national governments and regulatory agencies. “All of these should be taken into consider

ation in the formulation of tax policies. “Excessive taxation on businesses has harmful effects on investment, economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction.” Speaking further, the MAN DG explained that effective corporate tax was currently about 34 per cent, which is one of the highest in the world. “The perception of corporate entities as cash cows for solving all revenue problems is utterly misplaced. “We should be a lot more creative in our revenue drive so as not to overburden the current crop of tax payers. The tax base is still extremely narrow and should widened. “The economy is about 50 per cent informal, which meant that the incidence of taxation is largely on the foron

mal sector of the economy,” he stated, adding that “the focus of taxation should be on collection efficiency, broadening the tax base and improvement in tax governance. “Revenue collection responsibilities should be integrated into a single agency for more efficient administration.” On plans by government to further increase tertiary education tax, the MAN boss reiterated that “less than two years ago, the tertiary education tax was increased from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent. It is too soon to propose another increase. “Besides, companies are still contending with several macroeconomic, structural, global and regulatory headwinds. “It will be inequitable to increase the tertiary education tax at this time. “This would will be putting too much burden on corporate entities on business and investors in the Nigerian economy.” While also speaking on company income tax hike on gas flaring companies, he said that “Nigeria has one of the largest gas reserves in the world of more than 190 trillion cubic feet. “It is Africa’s largest gas reserves. The prospects for investment in gas have never been this auspicious, driven largely by the Russian – Ukraine conflict. “This is a great opportunity for Nigeria to attract investors into its gas sector and take advantage of the current global high demand for gas.” Continuing, he added: “This is not a good time to impose a punitive tax on gas companies. Besides, the 50 per cent tax introduced is not consistent with the essence of the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). “The government should explore other gas flaring mitigation measures, which must be proportional to the volume of gas flared.” On the PIA, Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that “policy consistency is vital to attract and retain investment in the gas sector in line with the aspirations of government as expressed in the PIA. “The act was enacted just about a year ago. We should refrain from actions that would signals of policy inconsistency to investors in the sector. This could dampen investors’ confidence.

