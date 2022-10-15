Metro & Crime

Man, friend nabbed for allegedly killing 3-week baby in Nasarawa

Detectives attached to the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested Abdulkadir Ahmed for allegedly killing a three-week-old baby at Ungwan Maina area of Lafia, the state capital.

The suspect was arrested alongside his accomplice one Hassan Sabo, 40, by the police operatives attached to ‘D’ Division of the Command.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel said during preliminary investigation it was revealed that the principal suspect, Ahmed asked his friend, Sabo to lure the mother of the deceased baby to his shop under the pretence of seeking reconciliation.

Nansel said he got the lady, whom he had earlier cohabited with, pregnant and sent her away.

Upon her arrival at the shop, Ahmed took the baby into his shop while Sabo engaged her in a discussion outside;

“Suddenly the child screamed and went quiet. Ahmed immediately came out of the shop and the mother enquired to know why her baby screamed but was told that the child had slept. Not satisfied, the disturbed mother rushed into the shop and discovered the lifeless body of her child while the culprits immediately zoomed off on a motorcycle.”

 

