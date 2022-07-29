Business

MAN: FX crisis pushes production costs higher by 100%

Posted on

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the crisis in the country’s foreign exchange (forex) market has resulted in local manufacturers’ costs of operation and production going up from 30 per cent to 100 per cent. Consequently, the association noted that the acute scarcity of foreign exchange and currency depreciation had led to businesses suffering serious dislocations. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told New Telegraph that these had severely affected businesses across all sectors of the economy, mostly the manufactur-ing sector.

Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that for costs of operation and production to have gone up from 30 per cent to 100 per cent as a result of the exchange rate crisis in the country translates to the productive arms of the country’s economy operating on ‘hand brake.’ According to him, the straits in the country’s forex market have also invariably affected, significantly, output in many industries be cause of the challenges of accessing raw materials due to the scarcity of foreign exchange. He stated that many players in the economy have resorted to the patronage of the parallel market at very prohibitive cost, as very little access exist on the official window. The MAN DG said: “The sharp depreciation of the exchange rate and the parallel market, which is over 300 per cent, has worsened the profitability of investments.

The capacity to retain employment and the capacity to create new jobs have been greatly endangered because of the foreign exchange crisis. “The dysfunctional foreign exchange policy has negatively impacted foreign direct investment, foreign portfolio investment as well as other capital inflows into the country.

The multiple exchange rates and the huge parallel market premium in the forex market remain major downside risks to investment growth and attraction of foreign capital into the economy. This has continued to weaken the supply side of the foreign exchange market.” The industrialist stressed that it had been difficult for many manufacturers because of the forex crisis in the economy, saying this was taking huge toll in competing with their counterparts in neighbouring countries with AfCFTA agreement around the corner.

Speaking on the sharp decline in capital importation in recent years, Ajayi- Kadir pointed out that the inability of foreign investors to repatriate their profits and dividends as well as incomes had created considerable perception, reputational and country risk issues for the Nigerian economy, adding that all of these have been responsible for the sharp decline in the capital importation in recent years. He, however, affirmed that the acute foreign exchange scarcity had continued to impact businesses as it makes planning difficult because of the uncertainty, repatriation of profits, income or dividend by foreign investors becoming difficult, creating huge backlogs, compelling investors to patronise the parallel market at a more prohibitive exchange rate, among others.

 

Our Reporters

