Man gets life sentence for having sex with teenage niece, other minors

A man has been sentenced by an Akure High Court to life imprisonment for having sex with his teenage niece and three other minors.

The convict, Kolawole Apoti, who was dragged before Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, was said to have lured other teenage girls to his house with the aide of his teenager niece where he forcefully had sex with them and give them N100 afterwards.

Kolawole was said to have been having illicit sex with his niece for a while before she started luring her friends to him.

All the victims are students of St Michael Catholic High School, Akure.

Kolawole’s escapades with the minors was became known when the girls got into a fight over the money he gave to one of them and the principal got wind of their escapades.

One of the victims in her statement during trial said: “The man struggled with me to remove my pant. He slept on me and penetrated into my private part. Something like water came out which he used red cloth to clean up. Thereafter, the man gave me N100 and warned me not to tell my parents otherwise I would die. I forgot a pair of my stocks in his room. When I went back for it, he slept with me again.”

The prosecution led by Bunmi Koyenikan called four witnesses including Vice Principal, Administration of St. Michael Catholic High School, Mrs. Ayibiowu Caroline Oluwatomisin, in the course of trial.

