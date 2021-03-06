Man gets life sentence for having sex with teenage niece, others

A man has been sentenced by an Akure High Court to life imprisonment for having sex with his teenage niece and three other minors. The convict, Kolawole Apoti, who was dragged before Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, was said to have lured other teenage girls to his house with the help of his teenager niece, where he forcefully had sex with them and give them N100 afterwards. Kolawole was said to have been having illicit sex with his niece for a while before she started luring her friends to him. All the victims are students of St Michael Catholic High School, Akure.

Kolawole’s escapades with the minors became known when the girls had a fight over the money he gave to one of them and the principal got wind of their escapades. One of the victims in her statement during the trial said: “The man struggled with me to remove my pants. He slept with me and penetrated into my private part.

Something like water came out which he used red cloth to clean up. “Thereafter, the man gave me N100 and warned me not to tell my parents otherwise I would die. I forgot a pair of my stockings in his room. When I went back for it, he slept with me again.” The prosecution led by Bunmi Koyenikan called four witnesses including Vice-Principal, Administration of St. Michael Catholic High School, Mrs. Ayibiowu Caroline Oluwatomisin, in the course of trial.

The girls said they did not tell their parents that they were raped for fear of the death threat by the accused person. Kolawole, who denied the allegation of unlawful sexual intercourse, said the girls consented to the sexual intercourse after which he gave them money. But the court held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant raped the girls who are children. Trial judge, Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, found him guilty as charged and sentenced Kolawole to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, two herdsmen have been remanded at a Correctional Centre in Ondo State for allegedly killing a farmer in Akoko axis of the state.

The two herdsmen, Babuga Mallam, 28, and Manu Abubakar, 18, were charged with murder over their involvement in the killing of a farmer identified as Adebayo Festus, aged 51. The two accused persons were said to have committed the offence about 2pm on February 5, at Ajowa Akoko farmland. With Pleas of the accused persons not taken, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo, said the offence committed contravened sections 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

She urged the court to remand the accused persons pending the outcome of the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecution. The Presiding Magistrate, N. Aduroja remanded the accused persons to Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the outcome of DPP advice with the case adjourned to April 4, for mentioning.

