Arts & Entertainments

Man gifts young lady N50,000 for replying his chat

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Nigerian lady has taken to her Twitter account to reveal that a man sent her N50,000 just because she replied his chat. The young lady shared the screenshots of the conversation between her and the strange man who gifted her money. According to her, the unknown man was grateful to get her audience and as such he decided to thank her with the sum of N50,000.

“Well, I love being a woman,” @_Matriach captioned the screenshots of the chat between herself and the man. This angered some men and they called out the man who sent the money for giving the impression that women de- serve to be paid for their attention. Some called out Nigerian women for always expecting money from men and claimed that’s why Nigerian men prefer foreign women.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga dominates during unusual pandemic broadcast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lady Gaga dominated an unusual year for the MTV Video Music awards, winning five awards in a strange and disconcerting evening. The singer, who led the evening with nine nominations and wore a variety of masks through the night, accepted awards for artist of the year, song of the year, best cinematography and best […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya are cute together – Mike

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Every day, viewers of the Big Brother Naija show take to their various social media pages to share their views about the Lockdown housemates. While everyone has housemates that they support, they also have those that they admire. This is no different for 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate Mike Edwards. Although he has not openly […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naira Marley to ladies: Make your money, avoid unnecessary sex

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has charged ladies to be financially independent to avoid “unnecessary sex.” On Wednesday, the record executive took to his social media handle to address issues pertaining to the motivation for relationships among lovers. “Girls make your own money it will save you from unnecessary sex,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: