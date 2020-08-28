MAN: Harsh regulation draining MSMEs outfits

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the non-chalant posture of most government regulatory agencies that unnecessarily bear their fangs on Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) is not only responsible for early mortality of start-ups, but also winding down about 90 per cent of businesses in the country. Acting Director-General of MAN, Paul Oruche, in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, emphatically put the mortality of MSME businesses in the country on the harsh regulations adopted by these government agencies. He said that the MSME accounted for about 48 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), most of which have folded up due to depleting returns on investment.

The acting director-general alleged that the agencies were not adequately accountable for revenue collected as often witnessed when the National Assembly is carrying out their overhead functions. According to him, the impending challenges posed by the activities of the agencies are the main reasons hampering their growth initiatives, and by implication, their capacity to improve their contribution to the country’s GDP.

The MAN boss explained that a survey carried out by MAN among respondent MSME owners showed that finance, infrastructure deficits, multiple taxation, ease of doing business, customs clearance delays at the port, bank charges, inadequate human capital development constituted a major constraint to their operations. In addition, he added that the survey among the MSME operators also identified payment policies imposed on big corporates, which severely affected their operations. Oruche explained that MSME owners complained that their payments were delayed for more than a month.

“This negative impact on cash flows is compounded when you consider the double-digit interest rates or inflation. It does not come as a surprise then when about 50 per cent of the MSMEs surveyed did not record growths above 20 per cent over the last three years,” the acting DG stated. To him, the objective of the MAN survey was to capture the challenges the MSME sector faces, identify opportunities to unlock growth and investment, provide solutions, mitigate risks and assess the outlook for MSMEs across industries. Oruche disclosed that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s latest data indicate that the country’s MSMEs, totalling about 17.4 million enterprises, had contributed an average of 48 per cent to the GDP in the last five years.

They also account for about 50 per cent of industrial jobs and nearly 90 per cent of activities in the real sector. While analysing the overhead expenditure of most MSMEs, Oruche listed them to inckude energy requirements – self-generation of about 70 per cent of energy required, raw materials- mostly imported while local content are expensive due to poor logistics amongst others, salary/wages, among others. He lamented that the country’s unemployment rate, which is currently 27.1 per cent, waz very high coupled with the prevailing poverty rate. This, according to him, is fuelling uncertainty in MSMEs.

