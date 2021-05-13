Man held for attempting to sell two grandchildren

Police have arrested a man, Mr. Sunday Monday Udoh, from Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket, and a woman, Mrs. Patience Kingsley Godwin Koffi Etanam, from Idung Udo, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The suspects were arrested for allegedly selling two children, a 10-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl.

A police crack team headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ifiiok Joseph, of the police headquarters, Uyo, arrested the suspects following a tip-off by a community member, who was monitoring their shady activities. It was learnt that Udoh had taken two of his grandchildren (names withheld) to a spiritual healing home run by a certain Prophet Ikon in Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket, for exorcism. But Udoh, who was not satisfied with the deliverance carried out on his grandchildren, allegedly hinted that he was prepared to kill the children to avoid unnecessary encumbrance to his life since their parents are no longer alive.

It was at this point that Prophet Ikon allegedly told him he had a link for the children to be sold out to those who needed them for adoption. At this juncture, a certain Kingsley Godwin Koffi Etenam from Idung Udo, was contracted as a link man to perfect the shady deal having been a kingpin in the sales of children business. When he arrived, Etenam took the two children alongside their grandfather, Udoh, to Abia State. But on their arrival in Aba, Abia State, the police were alerted which led to Udoh’s arrest.

Though Etenam escaped, his wife, Patience, was apprehended. It was also alleged that Patience operated a spiritual healing home and a traditional birth attendant (TBA) centre where she recruited young girls, camped them and invited men to impregnate them.

It was also learnt that as soon as the girls gave birth, the children were sold to ritual killers or human traffickers. The police are still hunting for Kingsley Godwin Koffi Etenam, Prophet Ikon and one Christopher now at large. The Head of the Child’s Rights and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN), Mr. Sam Itauma, said children’s stigmatisation as witches made it easier for children to be carted away and sold out by human traffickers and ritual killers. According to him, the children are often abandoned and rejected by their families. Itauma decried the alarming rate of fake TBAs’ homes in the state. He said such quasi and illegal operators should be fished out and brought to book.

