Metro & Crime

Man held for attempting to sell two grandchildren

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Police have arrested a man, Mr. Sunday Monday Udoh, from Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket, and a woman, Mrs. Patience Kingsley Godwin Koffi Etanam, from Idung Udo, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. The suspects were arrested for allegedly selling two children, a 10-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl.

A police crack team headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ifiiok Joseph, of the police headquarters, Uyo, arrested the suspects following a tip-off by a community member, who was monitoring their shady activities. It was learnt that Udoh had taken two of his grandchildren (names withheld) to a spiritual healing home run by a certain Prophet Ikon in Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket, for exorcism. But Udoh, who was not satisfied with the deliverance carried out on his grandchildren, allegedly hinted that he was prepared to kill the children to avoid unnecessary encumbrance to his life since their parents are no longer alive.

It was at this point that Prophet Ikon allegedly told him he had a link for the children to be sold out to those who needed them for adoption. At this juncture, a certain Kingsley Godwin Koffi Etenam from Idung Udo, was contracted as a link man to perfect the shady deal having been a kingpin in the sales of children business. When he arrived, Etenam took the two children alongside their grandfather, Udoh, to Abia State. But on their arrival in Aba, Abia State, the police were alerted which led to Udoh’s arrest.

Though Etenam escaped, his wife, Patience, was apprehended. It was also alleged that Patience operated a spiritual healing home and a traditional birth attendant (TBA) centre where she recruited young girls, camped them and invited men to impregnate them.

It was also learnt that as soon as the girls gave birth, the children were sold to ritual killers or human traffickers. The police are still hunting for Kingsley Godwin Koffi Etenam, Prophet Ikon and one Christopher now at large. The Head of the Child’s Rights and Rehabilitation Network (CRARN), Mr. Sam Itauma, said children’s stigmatisation as witches made it easier for children to be carted away and sold out by human traffickers and ritual killers. According to him, the children are often abandoned and rejected by their families. Itauma decried the alarming rate of fake TBAs’ homes in the state. He said such quasi and illegal operators should be fished out and brought to book.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three teenagers defile, murder 13-year-old girl in Katsina

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Police have apprehended three teenage serial rapists who allegedly defiled and killed a 13-year-old girl in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters in Katsina. Isah said on August 14, 2020 […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly suspends 3 LG chairmen for flouting guidelines

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday has suspended three local government council chairmen over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities. The House said it could no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen stubbornly flout the state’s local government guidelines. The affected chairmen included Hon. Ogidan Mukandasi […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest, detain man over late brother’s debt

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A woman, Mrs. Lewechi Ogbonna, has narrated how four policemen, armed with AK47 rifles, from Abia State Police Command, stormed Lagos State to arrest her husband, Victor Ogbonna. According to her, the police thereafter attempted to intimidate her husband to pay his late brother’s debt. Lewechi said that on February 10, 2021, her husband was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica