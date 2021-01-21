Metro & Crime

Man held for organising nude party in Kwara

Police in Kwara State have arrested a man, Akinsola Babatunde aka Mr. White, for allegedly organising a naked party in Ilorin. The police also apprehended two suspected kidnappers, three car thieves and recovered two AK47 rifles.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal- Bagega, disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin, while parading the suspects before journalists. Lawal-Bagega said Babatunde conducted the party at a service apartment in contravention of COVID-19 protocols.

He said the suspected kidnappers were members of a syndicate which abducted four Turkish citizens in Edu Local Government Area of the state in 2020. Lawal-Bagega said the suspects also confessed to have participated in several other kidnappings in Enugu and Abakaliki. He said the two Ak47 rifles without magazines were recovered from a motorcyclist who escaped during a stopand- search operation. According to the police chief, a black bag containing the rifles fell from the suspect’s motorcycle.

The commissioner explained that the other three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing cars at various locations in the state. Lawal-Bagega said all the suspects would be prosecuted after completion of police investigations.

