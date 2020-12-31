Man held with 60 cartons of hemp in Kano

Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) yesterday apprehended a man, Mr. Ekennah Okechuku, for allegedly transporting more than 60 cartons containing Indian hemp into Kano State. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that the suspect was on the wanted list of the state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug peddling.

Handing over the suspect to the NDLEA Commander, the KAROTA Managing Director (MD), Dr. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi, said his agency recently ordered the relocation of the Sabon Gari Luxury Buses Park owing to reports of such crimes committed using such vehicles. He said the order was beginning to yield intended results because, according to him, some of the luxury bus companies now cooperate with KAROTA to expose any person or group of persons transporting any prohibited goods or items into Kano State using their services.

Dan’agundi warned that vehicles of companies whose drivers or personnel were found guilty of conniving with unscrupulous individuals to commit crime in the state would be seized. He added that such companies would also be expelled from the state. Reacting, the state NDLEA Commander, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, expressed gratitude to KAROTA for the synergy between the two agencies which led to the arrest of the suspect who the command had been trailing He said the command had earlier intercepted two consignments belonging to the same person who had employed a tactic of concealing his exhibits in unsuspecting packs and moving in a separate vehicle which had made it difficult to arrest him. The suspect, Okechuku, who hails from Imo State, has confessed to his crime. Okechuku claimed that he was transporting the drugs from Lagos to Kano where he wanted to supply his customers.

