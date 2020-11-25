Metro & Crime

Man held with four human skulls

Posted on

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 55-yearold man, Yesiru Salisu, with four human skulls, two human hands and three jaws. The suspect was arrested on Monday at Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. He said the suspect was arrested with the help of the residents of the area.

Oyeyemi disclosed that Salisu was arrested following a report lodged at Ago-Iwoye Police Division that a man was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property, and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush. He said: “Upon the report, the DPO Ago-Iwoye, Paul Omiwole, led his detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contained human parts.

“Consequently, the bush he ran into was properly combed and the suspect was subsequently apprehended.” When interrogated by the police, the suspect confessed harvesting the human parts from one Christian cemetery at Oke-Eri in Ijebu-Ode together with one Lekan Bakare, who is now at large. The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution. He also ordered the immediate arrest of the fleeing accomplice.

