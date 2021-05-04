Metro & Crime

Man held with human head, hands in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Police in Kwara State Police have arrested a man, Kehinde John Moses, with a fresh human head and fresh hands.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

 

He said: “On 3rd May 2021, about 6.30am, on Ajase Ipo-Ilorin Road, a team of Operation Harmony, on a stop-and-search duty, stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels while his partner was held, the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy were discovered.

 

“In the course of interrogation, he confessed to have killed the victim named Mohammed at Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

 

“On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, directed the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to this heinous crime.

 

“The suspect by name Kehinde John Moses took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for purposes of recovery and subsequent transfer to the hospital for autopsy.

 

“The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, wishes to advise criminals to vacate Kwara State, as the command possesses the capacity to deploy all legal means to deal with criminals, if that is what it will take to ensure the good people of Kwara live in peace at all times.

 

“Investigation into the case is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

