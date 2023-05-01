Man Impregnates 14-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

Jacob Ekene, a 24-year-old man allegedly defiled and impregnated a 14-year-old girl at her aunt’s house in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, and was remanded to the Ikoyi Correctional Center on Thursday.

At a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State, Ekene was remanded by Magistrate P. E. Nwaka after being charged with three counts of conspiracy, rape, and inflicting bodily harm.

New Telegraph gathered that Ekene and his friend Olamilekan Saidi committed the crime together.

It was also gathered that the defendant encountered the victim’s aunt in her workplace, where she assisted him in obtaining a National Identification Number (NIN) card and instructed him to return to her home three days later to pick up the card.

Ekene only encountered the victim at a home on the day he went to see the victim’s aunt; when he inquired about the aunt, the victim informed him that she had not yet returned from work.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by Ekene while the wife was away, and he then threatened to murder her if she told anyone what had happened.

Ekene has apparently been returning to the house ever since he committed the crime, occasionally with the help of one of his pals named Saidi, who was also charged with having sex with the kid.

Our correspondent found out that the victim accused Ekene of having carnal knowledge of her and threatened to kill her with a knife if she told anybody about it when the victim’s aunt started seeing some changes in the girl’s body.

A pregnancy test on the juvenile at a local hospital indicated that she was already pregnant, which infuriated the aunt, who then called the police and removed the child there.

While conducting their investigation, the police detained Ekene, but his accomplice, Saidi, escaped when he learned that the police were pursuing him.

Following the conclusion of their investigation, the police filed criminal charges against Ekene.

Thomas Nurudeen, the prosecutor, said during the hearing that the offenses violated Sections 411, 137, and 245 of Lagos State’s 2015 Criminal Law.

The charge read in part, “That you, Jacob Ekene, and one Olamilekan Saidi, who is still at large, on October 17, 2022, around 3.30 pm, in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit defilement and unlawful grievous bodily harm and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

The defendant’s plea was however not taken.

The adolescent was taken back to her parents in Imo State as a result of what happened, the magistrate was informed when he asked to see her.

Nwaka postponed the case until May 25, 2023, and ordered that the defendant be sent to the Ikoyi Correctional Center for 30 days as she awaits legal counsel from the DPP.